Kishan Reddy Tests COVID Positive With Mild Symptoms

NEW DELHI: Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of the North Eastern Region of India, G Kishan Reddy, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, January 20. The minister belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was elected as MP from the Secunderabad constituency. In a tweet on Thursday, the Union Minister announced his health condition that he had tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. “ Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have recently come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested,” he tweeted.

I have tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have recently come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested. — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 20, 2022

President of the Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday said he had tested positive for the Covid-19 infection.

The BJP chief said he was keeping fine and was self-isolating. "I got my Covid-19 test done after witnessing initial symptoms. My report has come positive. I am feeling fine now. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested," tweeted Nadda in Hindi.

