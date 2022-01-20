Kishan Reddy Tests COVID Positive With Mild Symptoms

Jan 20, 2022, 17:28 IST
NEW DELHI: Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of the North Eastern Region of India, G Kishan Reddy, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, January 20. The minister belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was elected as MP from  the Secunderabad constituency. In a tweet on Thursday, the Union Minister announced his health condition that he had tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. “ Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have recently come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested,” he tweeted.

President of the Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday said he had tested positive for the Covid-19 infection.
The BJP chief said he was keeping fine and was self-isolating. "I got my Covid-19 test done after witnessing initial symptoms. My report has come positive. I am feeling fine now. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested," tweeted Nadda in Hindi.

