Kisan Vikas Patra Eligibility, Interest Rate and Returns

Post Office Schemes: The post office offers a variety of saving schemes. The Kisan Vikas Patra is the most significant of them. Those who participate in this programme will receive double the amount they put in. Let's find out more about this.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity. This entails putting all the money together at once. Then, once it reaches maturity, you can take it.

If you invest Rs 1 lakh, you will receive Rs 2 lakh.

At the moment, the plan pays 6.9% interest on deposits.

You are free to invest any amount. The minimum amount to be put into the scheme is Rs.1000.

You may find out more information at your local post office.

The lock-in period for the Kisan Vikas Patra is 10years and 4 months.

If you buy the certificate between July 1 and September 30, 2021, it doubles your one-time investment in about 10 years and 4 months (124 months).