Kisan Diwas: Twitter Flooded With Messages for Farmers Day

Farmer's Day 2021: Every year on December 23, India commemorates former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's birthday with Kisan Diwas.

This indicates that India has a particular day dedicated to farmers. In this country, the 23rd of December is known as "Farmer's Day." Because the food donor ensures that the country never goes hungry.

This day is commemorated as "Farmers' Day" to recognise farmers and express gratitude to them. This day is also associated with former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Special ties to the former Prime Minister: On December 23, India's fifth Prime Minister, Chaudhary Charan Singh, was born, initiating several measures for the welfare of farmers and improving their living conditions.

Let us remind you that from July 1979 to January 1980, Chaudhary Charan Singh was the country's sixth Prime Minister.

Numerous events are commemorated, such as former Prime Minister Charan Singh's birthday, which is celebrated since he did many philanthropic acts in favour of farmers. He began it even before assuming the position of Prime Minister.

Charan Singh achieved significant advances in

In the 1949 Assembly, he introduced the Agricultural Produce Market Bill, and in 1952, he became Agriculture Minister.

In 1953, the Zamindari system was abolished.

On December 23, 1978, the Kisan Trust was established.

People are informed that, in addition to commemorating Farmers' Day, they should be aware of the role of farmers in the national economy.

Farmers and their role in the economy are taught to the public. This is accomplished through a variety of programmes.

Due to the interruption of the Corona period, various events, meetings, tournaments, talks, and exhibitions are held in schools, universities, and institutions around the country on this day.

However, because of the Corona period, these projects were also severely disrupted this year. In several instances, one was unable to participate in programs.

What is the significance of December 23rd being designated as National Farmers' Day?

Choudhary Charan Singh's contribution to the agriculture sector and the welfare of farmers was recognised in 2001 when the government declared his birthday as Kisan Diwas.

The 23rd of December has been designated as National Farmers' Day ever since. Across the country, public awareness programmes and initiatives are held to educate people about the importance of farmers and their contribution to the economy.

The Twitterati also filled the site with Kisan Diwas 2021 wishes, which you can see below.

Remember 23 December? This day is known as The kisan Diwas , birthday of our former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Make this day great again ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/G93htRCHj2 — Johnny Rathee (@Johnny_Rathee_) December 19, 2021

'Kisan Diwas' celebrated on 23rd December each year, will hold a much larger significance in 2021. After the repeal of the three contentious farm laws, the power and grit of the driving force of the nation, farmers is noteworthy. @INCIndia @LambaAlka @IYC @RahulGandhi @ajaymaken — Ranjini Banerjee (@RanjiniBanerjee) December 9, 2021