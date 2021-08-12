Kinnaur Landslide 13 Dead, Rescue Operations Underway in Himachal Pradesh

On Wednesday, multiple vehicles, including a bus carrying 24 passengers, were hit by a landslide on a highway near Nigulsari in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, killing at least 13 people and trapping 60 others. According to the officials, the landslide occurred at around 12.45 pm.

Rescue operation is currently underway and many have been taken to the hospital for treatment. The fatality count now reached 13 but the feared number is more. The ITBP, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are at the site. It is becoming difficult to carry out the operation smoothly as large boulders keep sliding down.

“#Kinnaur landslide update: ITBP troops of 17, 19 & 43 Battalions are undertaking search & rescue operations with sister organizations. 3 dead bodies were retrieved since morning. Total 13 dead bodies have been retrieved till now,” wrote the ITTBP on Twitter, updating about the landslide.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur confirmed that he had a talk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the rescue operation and assistance from the center. “PM Modi took detailed information about the situation on the phone from us regarding the tragic accident in Nigulseri, Kinnaur,” wrote Thakur.

“PM @narendramodi spoke to Himachal Pradesh CM @jairamthakurbjp regarding the situation in the wake of the landslide in Kinnaur. PM assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations.”

This was the bus wreckage found by the ITBP troops.