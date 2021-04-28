Kin of COVID Victim Attack Doctors, Nurses at Apollo Hospital For Denying ICU Bed

New Delhi: On Tuesday (April 27th), family members of a Covid-19 patient attacked doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff at the Apollo hospital in Delhi's Sarita Vihar. The patient's family turned furious after the patient died as they could not get an ICU bed on time.

The 62-year-old woman was taken to the hospital early Tuesday (April 27th) morning. She waited in the emergency room for an ICU bed but was unable to obtain one because none were available. She passed away on Tuesday (April 27th) morning. Her family members were enraged by this and attacked nurses and doctors at the hospital around 9 a.m.

Outside the hospital, family members were charging at doctors with sticks in a video of the incident which went viral. Property damage was also reported by the hospital management. According to a leading news agency, DCP South East Delhi stated that the police have received no complaints in this regard from either the hospital or the patient's family.

Meanwhile, the Apollo hospital said in a statement that they received a woman in "critical condition" at the Emergency Department in the early hours of Tuesday (April 27th). "Immediate medical attention appropriate to her condition was given by the team. Given the paucity of beds, the family was advised to shift the patient to another facility with available beds. Unfortunately, the patient died around 8 am, post which the patient's family members resorted to vandalism, destruction of hospital property and assault on our doctors and staff," the statement said.

It went on to say that, the situation was brought under control by hospital security personnel and the use of police force.

"While the hospital deeply condoles the death of the patient, it is deeply shocked at the behaviour of the patient's family against doctors and healthcare workers who are providing untiring services amidst the pandemic," the hospital said.

The incident occurs just days after the Delhi High Court ordered police protection for hospitals "on request" in the wake of an increase in Covid-19 deaths.