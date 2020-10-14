Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar changed her loyalties from the Congress party to the BJP. She joined the saffron party just months before the Tamil Nadu polls. Khushbu criticised Congress party and said that it doesn't want an intelligent woman and there is no freedom to speak the truth within the party. She worked as the national spokesperson of the Congress and called the party as mentally retarded. The Congress had said her exit will not affect its performance in the next year's assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Khushbu at the press meet at the BJP office said that, "I was loyal to the Congress. But the Congress disrespected me... They (the Congress) don't want an intelligent woman. To say that I was seen only as an actress, shows the Congress' cheap thoughts."

She further added that, "How will a party that gives no freedom to speak the truth do good? Social activist Periyar EV Ramasamy, the father of the Dravidian movement, also raised his voice against atrocities against women."

In her resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Khushbu wrote that, "She felt pushed and suppressed by people who had no connection with ground reality. Few elements seated at a higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms."