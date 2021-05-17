Khoday's Viranorm, Latest Ayurvedic Immunity Boosting Antiviral Drug For COVID Treatment

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based Khoday Group has developed an ayurvedic immunity-boosting drug that is currently being tested in various hospitals.

Around 250 Covid patients are currently being screened on 'ViraNorm' in Victoria and other hospitals. The third stage of the trial for ViraNorm, which was produced in collaboration with Althea DRF and Lifesciences, has been completed.

In the presence of Dr. K G Padmanabhan and Dr. Radhashyam Naik, Khoday Group managing director Swamy Khoday published ViraNorm in tablet shape on Saturday.

The drug primarily works by inhibiting the virus's development. "It may be given to patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. It helps in reducing the seriousness of the illness," according to Dr. Padmanabhan.

The 125 Covid patients who were enrolled in the study were split into two classes. ViraNorm was only provided for one group. "We found that those who received the drug recovered in a better way," he said.