Kheda Public Flogging: Gujarat High Court Issues Notice To Police, Victims Seek Action

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court issued notice to the 13 local police personnel, the inspector of general of police of Ahmedabad range, the district superintendent of police of Kheda about the public flogging of Muslim men in Undhela village of Kheda district following a stone-pelting incident during Navratri event on October 3.

Making submissions before the bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice A J Shastri, Senior Advocate I H Syed, representing the petitioners, said, "The policemen themselves made the videos and put them on social media. In a police van, they (the flogging victims) were brought from the police station, each person was taken out, beaten, and then put in the police vehicle… in full public view, this is what happened. This is a complete violation (of Supreme Court guidelines for police while making detentions and arrests)."

The petitioners - Jahirmiya Malek (62), Maksudabanu Malek (45), Sahadmiya Malek (23), Sakilmiya Malek (24) and Shahidraja Malek (25) - said the men were publicly flogged by police on October 4.

The petitioners have sought action against the police personnel. Petitions were filed against, A V Parmar, Inspector, LCB; D B Kumavat, Sub Inspector, LCB; H M Rabari, Sub Inspector, Matar police station; Kanaksinh Laxmansinh Dabhi, Head Constable, LCB; Mahesh Rabari, Head Constable, LCB; Ashwin, Head Constable, LCB; Vanrajsinh Bhagubhai, Head Constable, LCB; Arjunsinh, Head Constable, LCB; Jayesh Rabari, Head Constable, LCB; Ruturajsinh Gopalsinh Parmar, Head Constable, LCB; Vishnu Harjibhai Rabari, Constable, Matar police station; Rajubhai Rameshbhai Dabhi, Constable, LCB; Mahipatsinh Bhagwatsinh Chauhan, Constable, Matar police station; and the offices of SP Kheda and the IG (Ahmedabad range) whose jurisdiction includes Kheda district.

The petitioners have sought that the court directs the SP Kheda "to immediately seize the original DVRs, cameras of the SOG office, toll plaza and all such CCTV cameras along the route."