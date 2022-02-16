Khandwa Farmers' Brand Jaivik Parivar Encouraging Organic Farming

Bhopal: Around 500 small farmers of Khandwa district, who are carrying out the mission of making a healthy India through organic farming, have attracted the attention of the whole country. These farmers are taking organic produce on 918 hectares. The "Jaivik Parivar" brand of their products is reaching every household. The farmers associated with Satpura Organic Producer Company want the citizens of the country to get pure food grains, fruits, and vegetables. They stayed away from medicines and the earth remained poison-free.

Dara Singh Dharve of Bodrania village of Jhirnya tehsil associated with the company completely agrees with the thinking of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan that organic farming is the most concrete way to save the earth and man. Dara Singh Dharve is getting a good price for organic wheat. 2500 per quintal will be available this year. He says - "Now more and more farmers want to join organic farming. Chemical fertilizers also increase the cost of farming and harm health.

The company's CEO Mr. Vishal Shukla says that the company is going on its third year of formation. In such a short period, the company's organic products have made a good mark in the market. Because of the "organic family" brand, the seed of the farm and the consumer has become a strong relationship. They say that in the next three years, 65 cities will add 1.25 million consumers of organic products. Delivery partners like Zomato, Swiggy, Nimbus, E-kart, Meesho, GetIt have joined us, and work has also started in Indore. Thus, with the help of modern marketing and technology, efforts are on to increase the reach of organic products. "Organic Family" is getting distributors. That's why we have set up a customer service department and a sales team is in touch with them.

Mr. Shukla says, "We will always be ahead in realizing the dream of the Chief Minister to start economic entrepreneurship in the field of agriculture by bringing together Farmer Produce Organizations." They say - "That the Chief Minister's thinking is progressive. He thinks like a visionary."

Regarding the coming into existence of the Satpura Organic Producer Company, Mr. Shukla says, "It started with village-to-village chaupal meetings. It was necessary to unite the small farmers doing farming and marketing together. The rounds of discussions started on the benefits of the farmers. Initially, groups were formed among themselves for wheat, soybean, and onion. Committees were formed from these groups and thus gradually the farmers got involved and this process is going on. Meanwhile, the corona period came but the farmers did not face any problems. The procurement of wheat continued. Their organic produce, vegetables, started reaching the customers' homes directly.

Describing the reason for joining the company, Mr. Rajesh Tirole, a farmer from Singote village, says that - "Coming together in the name of one brand increases the price and benefits all the farmers." Mr. Rajesh is a small farmer of two hectares. They plant wheat and vegetables. Purely use organic manure. He explains that - "By joining the company, we have started getting good prices for organic vegetables. Earlier vegetables were sold at very low prices. Now through organic family brands, we are getting good prices sitting at home. Due to the company, we are getting direct from the customer. There is a concern. We have the freedom to fix our rate. Through the company, the entire goods are sold, and we get the price for our hard work."

In Rajpuragaon of Punasa Tehsil, Shri Manoj Pandey is growing wheat and vegetables through an organic method on three acres. He explains that - "The market for organic products is growing now. Our organic wheat is also selling at a good price. Organic vegetables are also being preferred. There is a better chance of profit in farming alone and in farming with a company. Also, direct access to the market has increased. According to him, this company is a platform that is promoting organic products with a mission. It is acting as a bridge between the consumers and the producer farmers. Pure organic grains to the consumers. And we get vegetables, and we get our price. Mr. Pandey says that our mission is poison-free farming and a drug-free routine. Eating mixed with chemicals will neither make the body healthy nor the mind will be happy.

Expressing concern about the challenges faced by the organic family brand, Mr. Pandey says that - "In the absence of knowledge and knowledge, it is not possible to identify the real and the counterfeit. Hence, counterfeit goods are sold, and the original cannot be identified. The solution is to He says that the only way is to raise awareness about organic products.

Mr. Shukla explains that - "The company has made its quality standards. We work on the quality policy. Agricultural experts have been involved in this. The quality norms set in the National Organic Production Program are taken care of. "

The "Jaivik Parivar" takes full care of the farmer members associated with it. Gives them good quality seeds. From organic pest control to cold storage facilities are also provided. A facility to transport products from farm to market and customers is also available. The company has also been honored by NABARD for doing remarkable work in the field of agriculture and bringing a positive change in the lives of small farmers.