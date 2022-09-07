New Delhi: Khalistani terrorist and an accused hijacker of a 1981 Indian Airlines plane Gajinder Singh is currently in Pakistan. In early September, the co-founder of Khalistani terrorist organisation Dal Khalsa posted two of his photographs respectively on September 1 and 5.

Gajinder posted a photograph of himself posing in front of Gurudwara Shri Panja Sahib located in Hasan Abdal of Punjab province on his Facebook profile.

The Khalistani terrorist was first hit the headlines when his involvement in the 1981 hijacking of the Indian Airlines Boeing-737 domestic passenger flight established. The IA domestic passenger aircraft had taken off from Delhi airport and was scheduled to land in Amritsar.

In the meantime, five terrorists hijacked the Indian Airlines aircraft, which was carrying 111 passengers, and forcibly diverted the Amritsar-bound to Lahore. The hijacking incident took place on September 29, 1981.

According to reports, the hijackers demanded the formation of a separate State for Sikhs, what they call “Khalistan”. Gajinder Singh was the leader of the hijackers.

The Pakistan judiciary ran a trial in the aircraft hijacking case and sentenced the hijackers to life imprisonment. However, in October 1994, they were released from prison. The Indian government has repeatedly made requests to Pakistan to deport Singh, who has been on India's most wanted list since 2002, but the neighbouring country kept denying that he lived in Pakistan.

Gajinder Singh’s name has also come up in the cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s missing catch row. He is found to be involved in attempts to fanning the recent Khalistani narrative against Arshdeep Singh following India-Pakistan T20 match in the ongoing Asia Cup.

His post in Punjabi read, “Arshdeep Singh, the Sikh player of the Indian cricket team, has been in a lot of discussions for two days. Arshdeep’s missed catch during India’s match against Pakistan, in which India lost, led to a campaign against him by Indian nationalists calling him a Khalistani. The best answer to this Indian campaign is that we all say openly, ‘I am also Khalistani’ or ‘I am proud to be a Khalistani. How nice it would be if Arshdeep Singh and other Sikh sportsmen would openly say that they are proud to be Khalistani.”



