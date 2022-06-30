KGF Actor Escapes Unhurt After Truck Rams His Mercedes Benz

BENGALURU: Kannada film actor B S Avinash, best known for his role in the KGF movie directed by Prashanth Neel, escaped unhurt after a truck collided with his Mercedes Benz car in the city. The KGF actor took to social media to share his ordeal and stated that he was fine and only his car was damaged.



"At around 6:05 am on Wednesday, I had the scare of a lifetime. An unimaginable event with so much to process within such less time,” Avinash, who played one of the gang leaders in the movie, said in a Facebook post. Recalling the turn of events, he said the accident occurred when he was driving towards the gym and he was moving following a green signal near the Anil Kumble Circle. But a container that had jumped the red signal and was speeding on the empty road, collided with my car, the impact of which almost tore down the bonnet. Thanks to the almighty and all your love, I was not injured in the accident and the only damage was to the car," Avinash said.

The truck driver has been taken into custody and a case has been registered by the Cubbon Park police. Passersby who were out on their morning walk came to Avinash’s rescue and pulled him out of the car.

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2 Closing Collections