Kerala's Balloon Seller Turns Internet Sensation, Here's How

There is no doubt that the internet is a powerful medium that can turn anyone into a celebrity overnight. The internet is to thank for the rapid prominence of people like Ranu Mondal, Bachpan Ka Pyaar youngster Sahdev Dirdo, and Kacha Badam vocalist Bhuban Badyakar. And now there's a new name to add to the list. After modelling for a fairly beautiful picture by a wedding photographer, a girl who distributes balloons in congested places in Kerala became an internet star.

Also Read: Infosys Narayana Murthy Explains Why He Wants Employees Back in Office

The girl was discovered by the photographer, Arjun Krishnan, at the Andalur Kavu festival in Kerala. Her position appeared to allow for an ideal photo, which he managed to catch. Arjun also presented the photo to the girl and her mother, who were both quite pleased with the outcome. Kisbu, a Rajasthani girl who works as a balloon seller in Kerala, comes from a Rajasthani family.

Arjun posted his click on social media and received a lot of positive feedback. His friend Shreyas also shot a photo of Kisbu, which quickly went viral. Following the enormous response, Kisbu's family was contacted for a makeover photograph. It became a reality with the help of a stylist named Remya.

Take A Look At This:

Kisbu was also given a traditional makeover, wearing a lovely Kasavu saree with a red blouse.

Here's The Post:

Arjun is overjoyed by the positive response to the photoshoot and overjoyed that he was able to make a difference in the life of someone else.