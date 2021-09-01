Kerala University UG Admission 2021: First Allotment List Released; Check Details

Kerala University UG Admission 2021: The University of Kerala has issued its first undergraduate admissions allotment list for the academic year 2021-22. The initial allocation list is available on the official website of Kerala University.

Between September 1 and 5, candidates must pay the entrance fee for their preferred course to secure a place in the colleges to which they have been assigned. Candidates who do not pay the fee will not be considered and will not be invited to the counselling stage. After paying the allotment fee, applicants should print a copy of the allotment fee memo for future reference.

The Kerala University UG initial allocation list is available here.

How to Download Kerala University UG First Allotment List: