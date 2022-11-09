The Kerala Story: Congress Calls for Ban on Sudipto Sen’s Movie, Case Registered

Thiruvananthapuram : The upcoming film ‘The Kerala Story’ which is about missing women from north Kerala has kicked up a row in the southern state. Claiming the film is riddled with misinformation, the Congress has demanded a ban on the movie.

In the recently released teaser of Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story movie, it is claimed that over 32,000 women from the southern state were converted and most of them were sent to Islamic State-controlled areas in Syria and Afghanistan in a decade. In the short video, burqa-clad actress Adah Sharma narrates her dream of becoming a nurse and how she ends up in Afghanistan as an IS terrorist.

The film teaser has triggered a controversy in Kerala politics. Congress leader and leader of the opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan has called for a ban on the movie.

“I have seen that teaser. It's a clear case of misinformation. There is nothing like that happening in Kerala. This is to tarnish the image of Kerala in front of other states. This is spreading hatred, so it should be banned,” Satheesan said.

Meanwhile, Kerala DGP (State Police Chief) Anil Kant is learnt to have directed the Thiruvananthapuram city police Commissioner to register a case and investigate the complaint filed by a Tamil Nadu-based journalist. As per reports, the complaint was first sent to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who then forwarded the same to the State Police Chief for taking appropriate action on it.

