Kerala: Sabarimala Temple Opens For Devotees for Chithira Attavishesha

Sabarimala Ayyappa Swamy temple in Kerala is all set to reopen from today for two months following the Mandalam Makaravilakku pilgrimage season from November 15. The temple was closed on October 21. Devotees will be allowed only through a virtual booking system. Before entering the temple, they must provide either their double dose vaccination certificate or an RT-PCR negative certificate.

ANI tweeted "Sabarimala Temple opens for devotees, for Chithira Attavishesha puja. It'll close at 9 pm after the puja. Devotees are allowed by a virtual queue booking system. They've to produce vaccination certificate, showing they're fully vaccinated or RTPCR -ve report not older than 72 hrs".