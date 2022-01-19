Kerala: Rape Case Filed Against Famous Youtuber Sreekanth Vettiyar

A case was filed against celebrity YouTuber Sreekanth Vettiyar by the police for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage. The case was registered at Ernakulam Central Police based on a complaint lodged by a woman from the Kollam district of Kerala.

In her complaint, she alleged that Vettiyar had raped her two times in a hotel and an apartment in Kochi. In the complaint, the woman says that she became a fan of Sreekanth Vettiyar, a Youtuber well known for his spoof videos of popular films.

In the complaint, she mentioned that she was invited to the birthday party of Sreekanth in February 2021 and was raped in a flat in Aluva, Ernakulam and later in a hotel room in Kochi city. She also said that Sreekanth had asked his friends to repeatedly pressure her to withdraw the complaint.

Police are investigating in all the angles to know the truth.

