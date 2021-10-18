Kerala Rains: House Collapses Into River, Video Goes Viral

Kerala is witnessing heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in the next three to four days. IMD issued a yellow alert for districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode.

The low-pressure area formed in the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep has weakened but the IMD has forecasted heavy rains will continue till Monday evening.

Now, a video of the one-storey house falling and disappearing in the heavy currents of the river is going viral on all social media platforms. When the incident took place, there was no one in the house. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Floods causing terrible loss of lives and property in Kerala. House washed away by floods in Mundakayam, Kottayam district. Tragic. Prayers for the people of Kerala 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Gf3pwnwN2e — Saran Shanmugam (@saranstm) October 18, 2021

Over the last few days, the heavy downpour in Kerala resulted in damage to the tune of the hundreds of crores. Till now, a total of 26 people have been killed in rain related incidents. Kottayum and Idukki of Kerala were devastated. The NDRF and defence forces are helping the people in need. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday and said that centre is ready to help the state to tackle the current situation.

Here are some more visuals...

#KeralaFloods In Kerala floods

Where is govt, where is BJP, & where is social cirtified workers rss & even where is Mob Jai Sri ramm (Andhbaktt)....#SaveHumanity pic.twitter.com/3S9zLhZZgB — mohammed nadeem (@mohamme95023369) October 18, 2021

Scary scenes from Kerala ! Let’s pray for the people 😞🙏🏼#KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/DCX0GzyRY4 — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) October 17, 2021

One of the most terrifying flood videos from Kerala today. This is Mundakkayam town which has apparently never been inundated before.#KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/aWpMHNLgzx — RahulKaGoa (@Rahulkagoa) October 17, 2021

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Pens Foreword For Inspiring Stories of 11 Women Changemakers

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Gets Bail in Casteist Remarks Case