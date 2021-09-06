Kerala PSC Exam 2021: Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow For Graduate-Level Common Prelims Exam, Direct Link

Kerala PSC Exam 2021: Tomorrow, the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) will issue the admit card for the graduate level exam in Kerala (September 6). The admit card can be downloaded from the KPSC's official website. The Kerala graduate level exam is set to take place on September 18.

On September 25, the Kerala Graduate Level Common Prelims Exam will be held. On September 10, the admission cards for this exam will be released. The exam will last one hour and fifteen minutes. The exam's question paper will be in either English or Malayalam. "The questions will be printed both in English and in the official language of Malayalam, except in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada languages," the commission stated. The KPSC website has a comprehensive syllabus.

How to Get the Kerala PSC Graduate Level Admit Card

- Go to the link, the official website.

- Go to the Admit Card link and click it.

- Fill in the required information, such as your registration number, date of birth, and any additional information requested.

- Take a look at the admit card.

- If necessary, print a copy for future reference.

