People are witnessing some of the unexpected situations in the year 2020. The entire world is grappling with the fear of coronavirus. On August 7th, another another fatal incident took place. Air India Express flight IX-1344, bound from Dubai to Kerala, skidded off while landing at Kozhikode airport, crashed and broken into two parts. A total of 19 people, including the pilot, co-pilot have died so far, while 123 others have been injured in the crash.

India cricketers including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and various others offered their prayers to the victims and hoped for the speedy recovery of injured passengers.

Sachin Tendulkar wrote on his micro-blogging site as,"Praying for the safety of everyone onboard the Air India Express Aircraft that’s overshot the runway at Kozhikode Airport, Kerala. Deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near ones in this tragic accident."

Virat Kohli tweeted as "Praying for those who have been affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives."

VVS Lakshman wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives following the crashlanding of Air India Express flight in Kozhikode. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Mohammad Kaif tweeted as, "2 tragedies in Kerala today. First the landslide in Idukki district and now the Air India flight that crashed in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends and families of those who tragically lost their lives. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Stay strong Kerala!"

Kuldeep Yadav wrote as, "Shocked by the tragic news of plane crash at Kozhikode. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

KL Rahul took to his Twitter and tweeted, "My thoughts and prayers are with the people injured in the plane crash in Kerala. Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident. May they RIP."

Gautam Gambhir wrote as, "Terrible news coming from Kozhikode. Frightening visuals of the plane breaking apart. Hoping and praying that all passengers are evacuated safely as soon as possible!"

Rohit Sharma tweeted as, "Praying for the passengers and the staff on the AirIndia flight in Kozhikode. Shocking news."