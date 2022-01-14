Kerala Nun Rape Case: Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal Acquitted

Bishop Franco Mulakkal was declared not guilty in a case related to the rape of a nun in a convent by the Kottayam Additional Sessions Court. Bishop Mulakkal stepped out of the court after the verdict and said: "Praise the Lord."

As the prosecution failed to produce evidence against Bishop Mulakkal, the Additional District and Sessions Court II acquitted the Bishop.

Bishop Franco Mulakkal was the first Indian Catholic bishop to be arrested in a case of sexual abuse against a nun.

He was posted at the Jalandhar Diocese when he allegedly raped the nun many times during official visits to Kerala.

A 45-year-old nun had filed a police complaint against bishop Franco Mulakkal on June 27, 2018.

Kuravilangad police registered a case based on the complaint filed by a nun against Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar Diocese on June 29, 2018.

Bishop Franco Mulakkal is a native of Mattom village in the Thrissur district of Kerala. He was ordained as a priest in 1990 and became an auxiliary bishop in 2009. He was appointed as the bishop of Jalandhar in 2013.

In September 2018, Bishop was arrested after a Special Investigation Team probed the case and charged him with wrongful confinement, rape, unnatural sex, and criminal intimidation.

The trial lasted for more than 100 days.

