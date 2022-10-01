Kerala Man Sentenced to Record 142 Years in Prison Under POCSO Case

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): A rape convict was handed a sentence of 142 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a local court here on Friday. This is the record punishment awarded to a POCSO case accused in the district.

Pathanamthitta Additional District and Sessions Court (Principal POCSO) judge Jayakumar John sentenced Anandan PR to 142 years of jail and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the convict, a release issued by the district police said on Friday.

The court said the accused used to sexually assault the child brutally during 2019-2021. He committed the offence during his stay with the family, the release added.

The court had found the 41-year-old perpetrator, who is identified as Anandan PR aka Babu, as guilty of raping a minor girl for a period of two years. The convict has been sentenced to 142 years of jail, however, he would have to undergo a total of 60 years in jail, the release said.

Anandan is a relative of the 10-year-old victim. He was convicted under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation).

(With PTI inputs)

