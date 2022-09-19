Kerala Man Becomes Rich Overnight, Thanks to Lottery

A Kerala man became rich overnight... Want to know how? We all know that the people of Kerala have an incredible craze for lottery tickets. Many times, we have heard stories of people getting rich overnight through a lottery ticket. In a very recent case, an auto driver from Sreevaraham, Thiruvananthapuram named Anoop got this year's Onam bumper lottery.

Anoop bought a ticket from Bhagavathy Agency on Saturday night. This year, he became super rich. Earlier, he worked as a chef in a hotel and was planning to go to Malaysia to work as a chef. He got a loan sanctioned from one of the banks.

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal has done the lucky draw in the presence of transport minister Antony Raju and Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth Sunday afternoon. Everyone was eager to know about ticket number TJ-750605 as it was taken out of the draw. Later Anoop claimed that he was the lucky winner. Anoop will get 15 crores 75 lakhs rupees after tax deduction.

A total of 67 lakh Onam bumper tickets were printed this year. The ticket price was Rs. 500. People buy lottery tickets and it is one of the main sources of Income for the Kerala government. Thankaraj, the lottery agent who sold the ticket will also get the commission.

This year's Onam bumper price is 25 crore rupees and 5 crores was the amount for the second prize and 1 crore each for 10 persons as the third prize. This year, Rs. 25 crore is the highest prize money in the history of the Kerala lottery.