Kerala Lottery Seller's Unsold Ticket Makes Him Crorepati

A man became crorepati overnight.... Yes! What you read is absolutely correct. A 46-year-old lottery vendor in Kollam won the first prize of Rs 12 crore in the Kerala government's Christmas New Year bumper offer. And my dear readers, the winning prize can be claimed by those who have bought tickets. The lottery vendor was so lucky because he became crorepati after an unsold ticket fetched him lots of money. Going into the details, Sharafudeen who belongs to Tenkasi in neighbouring Tamil Nadu lives in a small house on poramboke land at Eravidharmapuram near Aryankavu in Kollam district.

After winning the amount, Sharafudeen speaking to a news agency said that, "I want to build a house of my own, clear my debts and start a small business with the prize amount."

Sharafudeen, who returned from Riyadh in 2013 was struggling a lot to lead his six membered family. He was in the Gulf for nine years and did all the odd jobs for his survival. After coming to India, he had been selling lottery tickets in and around Aryankavu.

The State Lotteries of Kerala is a state-owned system run by the government of Kerala. Almost every day of the week, there is a draw and each lottery carries a bumper prize of Rs 70-80 lakhs.

The lottery board also conducts bigger draws on special occasions, in addition to the weekly lotteries such as Win-Win, Karunya, Sthree Sakthi, and Pournami, with winning prizes in crores. Lottery tickets are sold in the state and the winning numbers are revealed every day at 3 PM online.