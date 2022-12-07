Kerala: LDF Government Tables Bill to Remove Governor as Chancellor of State Universities

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the tussle between the Governor and the Kerala government, the Pinayari Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front(LDF) government introduced a bill in the state assembly on Wednesday. The bill was tabled by the law minister P Rajeeve even as the opposition benches protested the government’s move. The Opposition leader VD Satheesan said the bill violates UGC norms and it will lead to more problems in the future.

Earlier, the state Cabinet approved a draft Bill seeking to remove Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as Chancellor of the State universities. The bill will permit the government to appoint independent chancellors to all 14 state universities in Kerala. The Bill seeks to transfer the administrative power from Governor to the state government.

The draft bill also aimed at amending 14 university acts in order to remove the governor as chancellor. The university chancellors are appointed for a period of five years. The proposed legislation empowers the government to remove chancellors in case of misconduct.

