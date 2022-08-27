Kerala to Host 30th Southern Zonal Council on Sep 3

Thiruvananthapuram : The 30th southern zonal council meeting will be held near here on September 3. The southern zonal council (SZC) comprises the States of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the SZC meeting which will be attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Ministers and Ministers of other southern States and Lieutenant Governors of the southern Union Territories.

During the southern zonal council meeting, matters of interest among the States and also between the States and the Central government would be discussed, said a release issued by the Chief Minister's office (CMO).

The CMO said a special cultural programme would be held for those attending the council meeting. The programme would be part of the week-long Onam celebrations.

A release from the CMO said the Union Minister and Chief Ministers have been invited to also witness the Nehru trophy boat race scheduled in Alappuzha on September 4.

