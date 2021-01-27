Kerala HC: Legal Notice To Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aju Varghese In Online Rummy Case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court issued a notice to three important people over the online rummy game case. Over a petition seeking ban on the online rummy, a notice was sent to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, actors Thammanna Bhatia and Aju Vargheese.

Furthermore Kerala High court also asked for a reply from the state government on this matter.

Kohli, Bhatia and Vargheese are the brand ambassadors of the online Rummy game. Since the ambassadors’ are majorly responsible for the promotion of any given brand, they should also be held accountable for this.

A petition seeking ban on the online rummy was issued, alleging the game has got teenagers addicted and is a bad influence on them.

Due to the online rummy game, many people’s lives have been destroyed. Some even ended up taking their life after losing massive amounts of money in the game. The petition also claimed that such games are a bad influence on the youth. Online rummy was already banned in some states.

One such case was of Sajesh (32) who lost a massive amount, a total of Rs. 6 lakh in the game. He got addicted to online rummy games and needed professional help. After his terrible experience with the game and addiction, Sajesh said that he was happy with the High court’s involvement in the matter.

The High Court will take a decision soon. It is necessary that we ban the game. "The intervention of the High court is welcome as I know that several people have lost huge amounts of money playing this online game and I myself have lost more than Rs 6 lakh," told Sajesh to IANS.

A week or so ago, even the Tamil Nadu government issued a ban on online betting games. Due to online rummy and other betting games, many people committed suicide in the state. To stop all this, the state took the decision. Even the Telangana government has imposed a ban on online betting games.