Slamming "consumer culture of use and throw", the Kerala High Court, while rejecting a divorce plea by a 51-year-old man, has made some sweeping observations, one of which says newer generations see marriage as "evil". Live-in relationships are on the rise, it underlines, worrying about "\conscience of the society".

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court made some observations on marriages, live-in relations and on the present generations views on the institutions of marriage.

The Bench comprising A Muhammed Mustaque and Sophy Thomas delivered the judgment on August 24, while rejecting a divorce plea by a 51-year-old man alleging matrimonial cruelty said in its order, "Nowadays, the younger generation think that marriage is an evil that could be avoided to enjoy free life without any liabilities or obligations. They would expand the word 'WIFE' as 'Worry Invited For Ever' substituting the old concept of 'Wise Investment For Ever'.

The man who filed for divorce was said to be having an extramarital affair since 2017 and his wife (38) was willing to accept him, despite that the couple has three daughters.

The man claimed that she assaulted him and filed for divorce which was rejected by the family court and he approached the High Court.

Kerala was once famous for its well-knit family bondage, but the present trend, it seems to break the nuptial tie on flimsy or selfish reasons, or for extra-marital relationships, even unmindful of their children, " the order read.

"The consumer culture of 'use and throw' seems to have influenced our matrimonial relationships also. Live-in-relationships are on the rise, just to say good-bye when they fell apart," it adds. (Inputs from Bar and Bench)

