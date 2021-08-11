Kerala Govt To Appoint Three Commissions To Reform Higher Education Sector

Thiruvananthapuram: The government will establish three commissions; a Higher Education Reforms Commission to recommend timely reforms and lay out future plans for the sector; a University Law Reforms Commission to assist the government in amending outdated university laws, and an Exam Reforms Commission to make recommendations on how to reform the current exam system.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu stated this in the Assembly on Tuesday. She was responding to a debate on the updated budget's grant requests. The minister stated that preliminary work on the three commissions has begun.

The government recommended that 30 inter-university centres be developed as centres of excellence. According to Bindu, the initial phase of the initiative would evaluate seven inter-university centres spread over five universities.

The following institutions have been chosen:

Inter-University Centre for IPR Studies, International Commercial and Environmental Law, and Inter-University Centre for Space Sciences (all in Cusat); Institute of Multi-disciplinary Programme in Social Sciences and Institute of Intensive Research in Basic Sciences (both in MG University); Inter-University Centre for Renewable Energy (Kerala University) and Centre For Malabar Studies (Calicut University). According to the minister, the administration intends to implement a uniform admissions system for all state universities. Students will need to submit a single application to all universities, and admission will be granted based on their qualifications.

Five projects are being undertaken as part of the digital education initiative.

The Minister of General Education, V. Sivankutty, told the Assembly on Tuesday about five government-funded initiatives related to digital education in schools.

# The G Suite platform, which permits live student-teacher interaction, will be introduced in all schools this year, and a comparable platform based on free software will be released the following year.

# The ‘Vidyakiranaam' programme would offer digital gadgets to 4.7 lakh students who participate in social activities.

# The second channel of KITE-Victers will begin broadcasting in order to provide additional digital lessons to students.