Kerala: First Suspected Case Of Monkeypox Reported

Kerala: A person who returned from abroad has been admitted to a hospital in Kerala after he showed symptoms of monkeypox, State Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday.

The Minister said that his samples have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing.

She also added that the disease could be confirmed only after getting the test results. Without revealing much about the case, George said the person showed symptoms of monkeypox and he was in close contact with a monkeypox patient abroad.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

As of now, the spread of the disease is not reported in India as yet.

