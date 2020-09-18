KOTTAYAM: The woman patient infected with COVID-19 who was allegedly sexually abused by an ambulance driver early this month, allegedly attempted suicide on Thursday at the government Medical College Hospital here.

According to media reports, she attempted suicide at the isolation ward but was later rescued by the hospital staff who broke open the door. As her mother stepped out of the room in the afternoon, a duty nurse noticed that she was closing the door of the room. The nurse alerted others.

Doctors believe that the trauma she suffered in the ambulance and the COVID-19 disease could be the reasons for her attempting to kill herself.

The woman was allegedly sexually abused by the ambulance driver while shifting her to a first-line treatment centre in Pathanamthitta district on September 5. Pathanamthitta SP KG Simon said that he sexually abused her and the accused was also charged with a murder case.

The driver 29-year-old Noufal was arrested later by the police based on a complaint by the woman's mother. He was also dismissed from service by the "Kanivu 108 Ambulance Services".