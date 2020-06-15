KOCHI: Enterpreneur and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena married CPI(M) youth wing leader P A Mohammed Riyas on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram, adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The low-key ceremony at Cliff House, the chief minister's official residence, was attended by about 50 people including close friends and relatives. Industries Minister E P Jayarajan was the only member from the ministry to take part in the function.

The couple exchanged garlands, and Riyas tied the 'thali', a bridal pendant, around Veena's neck. While Veena is seen clad in a simple orange saree, Riyas wore the traditional white mund and kurta.

The marriage was registered under the Special Marriage Act.

It is both Veena's and Riyas's second marriage, a web portal reported.

Veena is director of an IT firm, Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, a venture she started in 2015, headquartered in Bengaluru. She has also worked with Oracle for nearly eight years.

Riyas is currently the national president of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). Riyas was fielded as the CPI(M) candidate for Lok Sabha elections from Kozhikode in 2009 but he lost to MK Raghavan of UDF by over 800 votes.

See pictures: