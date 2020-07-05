Kerala Brings New Regulations To Fight COVID-19 Effective Till July 2021
KOCHI: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the government has amended the state Epidemic Disease Ordinance and brought out new regulations that will be in place for a year till July 2021. Kerala has reported 5,204 cases, according to the union health ministry's update on Sunday, July 5.
The Kerala government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday brought ‘Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) Additional Regulations, 2020’ in force till July 2021 or till further government direction.
The new regulations are as follows:
- Masks: People have to wear masks and cover nose and mouth in all public places, workplaces, any place where the public has access, all kinds of vehicles and during transport.
- Physical Distance: Maintain physical distance of six feet.
- Marriage: In Marriage functions, participants shall not exceed 50. All persons in such ceremonies/functions shall use sanitiser, wear face cover/mask and shall keep a social distance of six feet between them. Organisers must arrange for it.
- Funerals: In funeral functions, maximum participants shall not exceed 20 persons and all of them shall wear face cover/mask, use sanitiser and also keep a social distance of six feet.
- COVID-19 deaths: In case of COVID-19 confirmed/suspected death, standing instructions issued by Government of India and state government shall be complied.
- Gatherings: Avoid large gatherings till July 2021. No Processions, dharna, congregation, demonstration etc, shall be conducted without the written permission of the concerned authority. Only 10 persons allowed.
- Shops: In shops and all other commercial establishments, maximum 20 persons allowed depending on space and maintain six feet distance.
- Spitting: No person shall spit in public places, road or footpath.
- Travel: All those who intend to visit Kerala from other states/union territories and from any other country shall furnish the details as prescribed in the web-enabled 'COVID-19 Jagratha e-platform' established by the state government for contact tracing, ensuring quarantine and other COVID-19 combating measures to minimise the potential of spread of the epidemic.
- Inter-State travel: Regular operation of Inter-State stage carriage road transport from and to Kerala by public and private sectors shall remain suspended
- District collectors have to ensure compliance.
- Defaulters will be punished under provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020.