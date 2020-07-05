KOCHI: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the government has amended the state Epidemic Disease Ordinance and brought out new regulations that will be in place for a year till July 2021. Kerala has reported 5,204 cases, according to the union health ministry's update on Sunday, July 5.

The Kerala government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday brought ‘Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) Additional Regulations, 2020’ in force till July 2021 or till further government direction.

The new regulations are as follows: