Kerala Boy Makes Grape Wine After Watching YouTube Video, Friend Who Drank It Hospitalised

A 12-year-old boy in Kerala prepared grape wine on his own by watching a YouTube video and later served it to one of his friends; After drinking it, the friend of the boy developed uneasiness and vomiting and was rushed to a hospital in Chirayinkeezhu. According to the police, the condition of the boy is said to be stable and he was discharged from the hospital as well.

The incident took place at a government school on Friday. Speaking to a news agency, the police officer said, "During the interrogation, the boy admitted that he had made the wine using grapes bought by his parents. He said that he did not use spirit or any other alcohol as an ingredient. After preparing the wine, he filled it in a bottle and buried it underground as shown in the YouTube video."

Police also collected the samples of the wine from the bottle and were sent for chemical examination. The officer further stated, "It is to make it clear whether spirit or any other alcohol was mixed in the wine. If it is found that there is anything like that, we have to register a case under Juvenile Justice Act."

