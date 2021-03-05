Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Candidates Assets: 57 MLAs Crorepatis, Check Details

The elections to Kerala Assembly are going to be conducted on April 6th. In the upcoming polls, the Congress led UDF is trying hard to score success in the state. Association of Democratic Reforms has made a detailed report based on the previous election polls showing that 65 per cent of the state’s elected legislators have criminal cases registered against them.

According to the ADR, out of 132 sitting MLAs, 86 (65 per cent) MLAs have criminal cases registered against them, while 28 MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against them. Two sitting MLAs have been involved in murder cases while six MLAs have declared cases related attempt to murder against them. One MLA has declared a case related to Crime against Women against him.

Here is the list of MLAs who have criminal cases against them according to the party - 51 out of 56 MLAs of CPI(M), 12 out of 19 CPI MLAS, 9 out of 20 Congress MLAs, 5 out of 18 MLAs from IUML and 4 out of 6 independent MLAs have criminal cases declared against them.

The average assests per sitting MLA in the state are Rs 2.03 crore. Beypore CPI(M) MLA V KC Mammed Koya, Pathanapuram Kerala Congress (B) MLA K.B. Ganesh Kumar, Pathanapuram Kerala Congress (B) MLA K.B. Ganesh Kumar and Perinthalmanna IUML MLA Ali Manjalamkuzhi are the MLAs with high assets. Pattambi CPI MLA Muhammed Muhassin is a legislator with the lowest assets worth Rs 46,691. 54 MLAs with educational qualifications between 5th pass and 12th pass, while 77 MLAs are graduate or above and one MLA is only literate. Out of 132 MLAs, only 8 MLAs are women.