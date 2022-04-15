Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2022: MP Quota Put On Hold

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, (KVS ) has put on hold admissions under the discretionary quotas and Member of Parliament (MP) till further notice. As per the directions of KVS, the decision to admit students through special provisions has been put under hold until further order.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has welcomed the move. In a tweet, he said, till now, every MP and every collector as the president of the school management committee could enroll some students from his or her quota in each Kendriya Vidyalaya of the district. Modi said, seven thousand five hundred students were admitted from the MP quota and 22 thousand students from the Collectorate quota.