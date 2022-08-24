New Delhi : A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suggested that his deputy Manish Sisodia should get Bharat Ratna for the work he’s done in the field of education system, the Congress hit back on Wednesday saying both Kejriwal and Sisodia should be given Bharat Ratna if there is a new category for ‘corruption’.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Anil Chaudhary said the CBI in its first FIR has named deputy CM Manish Sisodia as the “number one corrupt” and this is the certificate of AAP’s ‘hardcore honesty’.

Taking a swipe at Kejriwal for his Tuesday’s comment about conferring Bharat Ratna on Sisodia, Chaudhary retorted that “if a new category is started, which is unlikely, then Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia must get 'Bharat Ratna' in the category of corruption.

The Congress leader went on to target Kejriwal by raising the AAP government’s response during Covid-19 pandemic and shortage of oxygen cylinders and beds in hospitals.

“When the people of Delhi were struggling for oxygen cylinders and beds in hospitals during the Corona period, Kejriwal was working on liquor policy with the liquor mafia," the Congress leader alleged.

Later, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak criticised the Kejriwal government on the excise policy issue and demanded the AAP leadership to hold a press conference and come clean on their liquor policy.

“If it is right, then why did they get scared with the news of a CBI inquiry? Why did they have to take back the policy which they said was beneficial in making Delhi revenue surplus,” Nayak said adding, if the policy is wrong then why shouldn't Sisodia be interrogated.

It may be recalled here that last month Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. It is alleged that under the Delhi’s excise policy, undue financial favours were extended to liquor licensees after the tenders were awarded which resulted in the loss to the public exchequer.



