New Delhi: Amid raging ‘revdi culture’ or ‘freebies’ debate between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that the whole world is inspired by his ‘Delhi model’. He also stated that the AAP’s ‘Delhi model is going to end dynastic politics (parivarwaad) and political friendships (dostwaad) in the country.

Kejriwal shared a claim made by a social media page of an AAP leader that Britain’s prime ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak is emulating AAP’s Delhi model and promising to cut the domestic electricity bill of UK citizens by around 200 pounds.

पूरी दुनिया दिल्ली मॉडल अपना रही है। पूरी दुनिया में दिल्ली का डंका बज रहा है भारत को परिवारवाद और दोस्तवाद खा गया। अब ये नहीं चलेगा। अब परिवारवाद और दोस्तवाद खतम करके रहेंगे। अब भारत आगे बढ़ेगा। अब भारत रुकेगा नहीं। अब भारत दुनिया का सर्वश्रेष्ठ राष्ट्र बन कर रहेगा https://t.co/xqatADtkqZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 12, 2022

It may be recalled here that the Delhi government had earlier launched a ‘free electricity scheme’ wherein all households in Delhi will get ‘free electricity’ if monthly consumption is below 200 units.

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak, who is competing to be the country's next prime minister, on Thursday writing in The Times, set out a plan, including a reduction in energy bills, to tackle rising costs for households. He said every household would get savings of around 200 pounds ($244) on their energy bills with a reduction in value-added tax (VAT).