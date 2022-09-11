KCR Meets Kumaraswamy: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy Poses ‘Logical’  Question to TRS

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday categorically said that he would launch a national party soon. He is meeting several non-BJP leaders in order to put together a national alternative to the dominant BJP and Congress.

The TRS chief made it clear that the launch of the party and formulation of policies would follow only after extended discussions with intellectuals, economists and experts from various fields.

Former Chief Minister Sri @HD_Kumaraswamy met Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan today. pic.twitter.com/LSMrFGoTrK — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 11, 2022



Earlier in the day, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy called on KCR at Pragathi Bhavan. Both the leaders have reportedly discussed the contours of the proposed national party.

“During the meeting, we discussed issues related to Karnataka & Telangana States besides key national issues. I am overwhelmed by the hospitality & camaraderie extended by KTR,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Met Telangana Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan @TelanganaCMO. We had an important and cordial discussion on Karnataka & Telangana State issues besides present political situation in Karnataka. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/r3xb8S6ZzF — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) September 11, 2022

Reacting to the meeting of KCR with former CM of Karnataka,Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy wondered what role Kumaraswamy’s JD(S) party would play in the proposed political outfit. He asked if Kumaraswamy’s JD(S) will be merged with KCR's proposed national political party?

Revanth Reddy asked the TRS leader to clarify the ‘logic’ behind meeting with the pro-BJP and Congress-aligned parties. The Congress leader alleged both the TRS and BJP indulge in instigating communal hatred. He said CM KCR is moving ahead with the aim of favouring the BJP and alienating the UPA allies from the Congress.

