KCR, Mamata, Babu and Other Politicians Who Banned CBI

Hyderbad: Telangana has joined the list of states that have withdrawn general consent for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Several other states such as Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala had withdrawn their general consent earlier.

CBI needs consent of the state government in whose territorial jurisdiction, the CBI has to conduct a probe. This is unlike other central government agencies, for example, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which by law, enjoys an all-India jurisdiction.

In 2018, Chandrababu led Andhra Pradesh government withdrew the general consent granted to the CBI, effectively curtailing the agency’s powers in the State without prior permission. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee,too has withdrawn the free pass or "general consent" to the country's top investigation agency.

The CBI is governed by the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act (DPSEA). This law makes the CBI a special wing of Delhi Police and thus its original jurisdiction is limited to Delhi.

Section 6 of the DPSE Act authorises the central government to direct CBI to probe a case within the jurisdiction of any state on the recommendation of the concerned state government. The courts can also order a CBI probe, and even monitor the progress of investigation.

