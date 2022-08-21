KCR Family Members Attended Delhi Excise Policy Formulation Meet, Claims BJP MP Parvesh Verma

Amid the ongoing row over the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Sunday claimed that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s family members attended meetings on the excise policy formulation at a five-star hotel in the national capital.

The Delhi BJP leader further claimed that the southern state Telangana has a ‘'similar’ excise policy and it has been implemented in West Bengal too. Verma said the excise policy was formulated in a Delhi's Oberoi Hotel room which was booked for six months. KCR's family members would fly to the national capital in a chartered plane arranged by an individual belonging to the liquor mafia in Telangana.

“Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's family members attended meetings on the formulation of the Delhi excise policy at a hotel. KCR's family members got the same policy implemented in Punjab. They prepared a plan for Delhi along with Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal, Verma alleged.

He further said an individual who came from Telangana gave Rs 150 crore as part of first installment to Sisodia and they made a deal that they would first receive the L1 commission and profits and later the AAP leader would get it. It may be noted here that the CBI mentioned in its investigations that L-1 license holders issued credit notes to retail vendors and then diverted that money in order to benefit public servants.

The BJP leader demanded that Sisodia should come clean if he held a meeting with the family members of Telangana chief minister or not? He said the AAP leader should publicly apologise for the excise policy deal and put out facts in the court.

Amid claims that the CBI has issued a Look Out Circular against the Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Verma said two accused in the excise policy ‘scam’ case fled the country as soon as the central agency started probing the matter.

“The Look Out Circular has been issued to prevent others from fleeing,” the BJP leader said. He also alleged Sisodia and his wife spent around Rs 22 lakh on treatment at private hospitals between 2014 and 2021.

Reacting to the reports on CBI look out notice against his deputy Sisodia, Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said instead of fighting inflation and unemployment, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central Government is ‘fighting with the whole country’.

ऐसे समय जब आम इंसान महंगाई से जूझ रहा है, करोड़ों की संख्या में युवा बेरोज़गार हैं, केंद्र सरकार को सभी राज्य सरकारों के साथ मिलकर बेरोज़गारी और महंगाई से लड़ना चाहिए।उसकी बजाय ये पूरे देश से लड़ रहे हैं। रोज़ सुबह उठकर CBI ED का खेल शुरू कर देते हैं। ऐसे देश कैसे तरक़्क़ी करेगा? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officials have clarified that the probe agency has not issued such circular “as of now” against Sisodia or any other accused in the excise policy case.

Along with 15 individuals and entities, Sisodia has been named in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22. Earlier on Friday, the central agency carried out searches at 31 places including Sisodia’s residence in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)