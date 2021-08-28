KCET Exams 2021 Begins: Check
From now till Monday, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) (August 28, 29, 30).
KCET 2021: From today till Monday (August 28, 29, 30), the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) examination in two shifts: 10.30 am to 11.50 am and 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm. The KCET will be held at over 500 locations around the state. On August 28, Biology and Mathematics exams will be held, followed by Physics and Chemistry exams on August 29 and Kannada exams for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas on August 30.
The Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam for engineering, pharmacy, pharmacy technician, and other professional degrees provided by Karnataka universities and institutes.
On August 12, the KCET Admit Card 2021 was made available on the official website.
Candidates Taking The KCET 2021 Must Follow The Following Exam-Day Instructions And COVID-19 Guidelines:
- Masks must be worn at all times, and social distance is required.
- Candidates must be at the testing centre at least two hours before the first bell. On the KCET Admit Card 2021, the timings for the same are listed.
- The KCET Admit Card 2021 is a required document to bring to the examination hall. Candidates must also bring a valid photo ID to the exam hall for verification.
- After the first bell, students must take their seats in the test hall. After the third bell, no student will be permitted to enter the KCET 2021 exam venue.
- To complete the OMR form, candidates must have a blue/black ballpoint pen. No other coloured pencils or pens will be permitted.
- Students must leave their left-hand thumb impression in the place given at the bottom of the OMR page or wherever instructed.
- The serial number on the Question Booklet and the one on the OMR sheet must be checked by candidates. Candidates must promptly inform the invigilator if they do not match.
- In the exam room, no wristwatches are permitted. Students are also forbidden from bringing any electronic devices, such as pagers, cell phones, markers, Bluetooth, white fluid, calculators, wireless sets, scraps of paper, books/notes, and so on.