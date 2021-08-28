KCET Exams 2021 Begins: Check

KCET 2021: From today till Monday (August 28, 29, 30), the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) examination in two shifts: 10.30 am to 11.50 am and 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm. The KCET will be held at over 500 locations around the state. On August 28, Biology and Mathematics exams will be held, followed by Physics and Chemistry exams on August 29 and Kannada exams for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas on August 30.

The Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam for engineering, pharmacy, pharmacy technician, and other professional degrees provided by Karnataka universities and institutes.

On August 12, the KCET Admit Card 2021 was made available on the official website.

Candidates Taking The KCET 2021 Must Follow The Following Exam-Day Instructions And COVID-19 Guidelines: