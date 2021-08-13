KCET Admit Card 2021 Released, Direct Link & How To Download Here

KCET Admit Card 2021: The KCET Admit Card 2021 will be released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The hall ticket for admission to professional courses has been released and can be found at kea.kar.nic.in, the KEA's official website.

Candidates who wish to take the test can get their admit card from the KEA's official website by following the easy steps outlined below.

KCET Admit Card 2021: How to download

KEA's official website may be found at the link.

On the home page, click the KCET Admit Card 2021 link.

Fill in the login information and click the "Submit" button.

On the screen, your admit card will appear.

Check the admit card and save it to your computer.

Keep a physical copy of the document in case you need it again.

The Karnataka CET exam will be held on August 28, 29, and 30, 2021, in more than 500 locations across the state. The Biology and Mathematics exams will be held on August 28, Physics and Chemistry exams on August 29, and Kannada exams for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas will be held on August 30, 2021. For admission to professional courses, only CET scores will be taken into account.

The examination will be conducted following all state and federal government SOPs. Candidates can visit the KEA's official website for additional information.