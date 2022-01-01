Katra: Stampede at Vaishno devi Shrine, Devotees Rushed to Hospital

A total of 12 people have been killed and 13 were injured after a stampede that took place at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Saturday. The stampede occurred outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills.

J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said that "12 dead, 13 injured in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra. The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by a stampede."

According to the reports at least 26 people have been admitted to hospitals and the condition of some of them is said to be critical.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of people. He tweeted, "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan.Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon." Here is the tweet made by Modi.

Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2022

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede, while Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured. The relief amount would be released from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha also said that "An ex-gratia of Rs.10 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to stampede and Rs.2 lakh to injured. Shrine board to bear the cost of treatment of injured."

"A high-level inquiry has been ordered into today's stampede. The Inquiry Committee will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members," Manoj Sinha said.

