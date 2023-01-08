Kathua Gangrape Murder Case:  Chargesheet Filed in Sessions Court

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday filed a chargesheet against Shubam Sangra, who was declared an adult by the Supreme Court, in the sensational gangrape murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

The chargesheet was submitted to the sessions court in Kathua and the court has fixed January 24 as the next date of hearing in the 2018 gangrape murder case.

Last November, the Supreme Court held that the accused Shubam was an adult at the time of offence and therefore should not be tried as a juvenile.

“the Kathua rape case involved the abduction, gang rape and murder of an eight year-old Muslim girl by name ‘X’ by six Hindu men and the respondent herein (claiming to be a juvenile) in January 2018,” Justice Pardiwala had said in her judgement.

Meanwhile, Shubam was shifted from a Juvenile Home to the adult jail in Kathua after the Supreme Court passed an order on 16th November 2022.

“She was forcefully administered five tablets of Clonazepam of 0.5 mg each on January 11, 2018 which is higher than the safe therapeutic dose. Subsequently more tablets were given...The signs and symptoms of an overdose may include drowsiness, confusion, impaired coordination, slow reflexes, slowed or stopped breathing, coma (loss of consciousness) and death,” the chargesheet quoted a medical expert in the case.

