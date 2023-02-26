Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead By Terrorists In Pulwama

Suspected terrorists shot dead a 40-year-old Kashmiri Pandit man in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday. Reports say that the man identified as Sanja Sharma working as an ATM Guard was on his way to a local market when he was shot point blank range and received injuires on his chest

. "Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market," the Kashmir Zone police wrote on Twitter. Sharma was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to the injuries. "There was an armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow," the police said.

