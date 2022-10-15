Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Shopian: A Kashmiri Pandit was killed by terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The victim, identified as Puran Krishan Bhat, was attacked while he was on his way to Choudhary Gund in the district. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment where doctors declared him dead, they said.

#Terrorists fired upon a #civilian (minority) Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to an orchard in Chowdari Gund #Shopian. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment where he #succumbed. Area cordoned off. Search in progress, (sic)” Kashmir Zone Police wrote in their tweet.

According to officials, the area has been cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attacker. Deputy Inspector General of Police Sujit Kumar said the Kashmir Freedom Fighter (KFF) group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti (KPSS) has condemned the incident and said that the targetted killing is a message to the Union Home Minister that normalcy has not returned to the Valley yet.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha condemned the ‘dastardly act of cowardice’ and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

(With PTI inputs)