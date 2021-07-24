Kashi Vishwanath Trust-Gyanvapi Masjid in A Land Exchange Deal

Varanasi: The Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Masjid committees have come together to make a decision regarding the land exchange. The Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust (SKVTT) and Gyanvapi mosque had a deal regarding the lands and exchange to help with the process of building the Dham.

This deal will involve the exchange of lands from both committees. According to the news, the Gyanvapi committee is giving 1,700 square feet of land to Kashi Vishwanath trust for the construction of the Dham. In exchange, they will be getting 1,000 square feet long land from Vishwanath. This deal was made on July 9.

There was some dispute over this but it was later resolved later. The caretaker of the masjid, Sayid Yasin, joint secretary of the Anjuma Intejamia Masjid, shared that this was a gesture of goodwill. This exchange of plots will be good for both parties involved.

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agarwal shared that the Muslim side’s plot was owned by Waqf Board. Also, the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi control room was situated here. The land was required for the Dham, so the offer was made and the deal got finalized.