Karthika Masam 2022: Tulasi Kota Decoration Ideas

Karthika Masam 2022: Karthika Masam is very auspicious for Hindus and it is called by different names like Damodara Masa, Karthigai, Kartika, Karthikam. People follow many rules during this season and in some areas, people consume only vegetarian foods.

Women wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. Before sunrise, they lit lamps in front of Tulasi Kota.

Tulasi is a sacred plant in Hindu tradition. Hindus believe that Tulasi is an earthly manifestation of the goddess Lakshmi. Tulasi plants will be there in most of the Hindu houses.

During Karthika Masam, women clean Tulasi Kota every day, both in the morning as well as evenings, and lit the lamps. Here are some Tulasi Kota decoration ideas.

