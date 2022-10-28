Karthika Masam 2022: Easy To Put Rangoli Designs Near Tulasi Kota

Karthika Masam 2022: Karthika Masam is one of the most important months for Hindus. People wake up early in the morning and get ready by wearing neat and clean clothes after a bath. Many people visit temples especially Lord Shiva to offer their prayers. Women do 'Tulasi Puja' every day during Karthika Masam.

Tulasi Plant is considered a form of Maha Lakshmi. The amla tree is considered as Narayana and women treat the Tulasi plant as Goddess Lakshmi. According to the mythology, Karthika Masam is the favourite month for Lord Vishnu so, pujas are performed in this month to please Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. To appease Maa Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu, women perform puja to the Tulasi plant.

So, here are some easy to put Rangoli designs in front of Tulasi Kota.

(Image Source: Google)