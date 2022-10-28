Karthika Masam 2022: Devotional Songs To Listen On Friday During This Season

Karthika Masam 2022: Karthika is the eighth month of the year and it has already started. Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are worshipped in the month of Karthika. This month is going to end on November 23. And in Telugu states, people follow many rules during Karthika Masam.

Devotees visit temples especially Shiva in the month of Karthika. Here are some devotional songs to listen on every Friday during Karthika Masam.

